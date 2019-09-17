Kathy Miller can thank her signature spicy sauces for helping her reach statewide acclaim.
The owner of Fire ‘N The Hole, located at 126 South Main Street in Owasso, will soon be featured on Discover Oklahoma, a weekly TV series broadcast out of Oklahoma City.
Discover Oklahoma is produced by the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department and highlights unique locations across the state in various communities.
Julie Chin, story contributor for the series, came in with a camera crew on Tuesday and filmed an interview with Miller, accompanied by her husband Joe, whose large variety of sauces recently caught the attention of Chin and her team.
“We were filming in the Redbud District earlier this year, I looked across the street, and I saw this store,” she said. “We love when Oklahoma business owners are doing something unique … and so I wrote down, ‘OK, I got to come back to Fire ‘N The Hole,’ and today happened to be that day.”
Miller, alongside her husband, opened the store in 2011 after selling their goods at a Tulsa flea market for a time.
Her shelves are stocked with around 500 different hot sauces, including 20 made-in-Oklahoma selections, as well as a range of dry rubs, barbecue sauces, jellies and gams, mustards and relishes, and snack foods.
Fire ‘N The Hole also features a full sample bar where customers can sit and taste-test the wide collection of sauces to find their favorite one to take home.
“Hearing their story, seeing their store, we’re already blown away,” Chin said, “so we’re excited to share their story with our viewers across the state.”
When asked about what it means to be featured on Discover Oklahoma, Miller replied, “It’s actually a blessing. It’s exciting. Looking forward to bumping up business even more … we’re making strides.”
Miller said Discover Oklahoma told her the video will be published on its website sometime this fall.
Discover Oklahoma also highlighted Owasso’s own Rust & Ruffles, located at 8528 N. 129th E. Ave., in the summer of 2018 (see video here).
For more information about Fire ‘N The Hole, call 918-804-8686 or visit firenthehole.webs.com.