Gracee Shriver’s run on NBC’s “The Voice” came to an end Tuesday night.
The 16-year-old Owasso student took the stage during the show’s live top 20 eliminations, but did not garner enough votes to advance to next week’s top 13.
Shriver, competing under Team Blake, fell behind teammates Ricky Duran and Kat Hammock, who brought in the most votes during the evening to move on in the competition. Coach Blake Shelton then used his only save for Cali Wilson.
Shriver was among four remaining artists from each team with the highest overnight vote and got another chance to vie for the single wildcard instant save revealed at the end of Tuesday’s show.
She performed “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac against Team Legend’s Alex Guthrie, Team Gwen’s Jake HaldenVang and Team Kelly’s duo Hello Sunday.
After singing her rendition of Stevie Nicks’ 1973 classic, Shriver expressed her gratitude to Shelton for taking her under his wing over the last several weeks.
“I just wanted to say thank you so much for stealing me in the knockout rounds and for letting me work with a fellow Okie that has so much experience in this business,” Shriver said. “It was such an honor, and you’ve taught me so much.”
Shelton responded, “Gracee, there’s a reason why you’re in this position right now. I knew that if you ended up in this final four, that you would have a serious chance of winning this spot, because I know that country fans that watch this show are engaged, I know that you’re an incredible country singer, and I believe in you.”
Shelton then turned to the audience and pleaded with the viewers at home to vote for Shriver to win the wildcard.
“Please America, please country fans, this girl’s the real deal,” he said.
Despite Shelton’s best efforts, Shriver lost to Hello Sunday to claim the wildcard win that will carry the duo into next week’s rounds.