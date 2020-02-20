An Owasso resident was named to the Arkansas Alumni Association’s 2020 Class of Razorback Classics.
Hudson Surber, of J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences in Fayetteville, Arkansas, was among 20 top graduating seniors selected from more than 600 nominations.UA
This year’s candidates were selected based on their academic achievement, leadership skills and co-curricular activities, and included representatives from a variety of academic disciplines.
Surber and his fellow Classics will be recognized at the Cardinal & White Banquet on April 30, as well as be featured in the Razorback Yearbook and receive a special honor cord to wear at commencement.
Additionally, the top male senior and the top female senior will be announced at the conclusion of the banquet as the 2020 Senior Honor Citation recipients.
Guests at the banquet will include university leadership, advancement staff, mentors, parents of honorees, past senior award winners and the association’s National Board of Directors.