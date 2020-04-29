An Owasso student at the Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine was recently honored for her outstanding efforts.
Jacqueline Ball received a George Harold and Dorothy Elsie Faisy Award as well as the Lincoln Ward Memorial Veterinary Scholarship for being a full-time veterinary student in good academic standing.
Ball, a first-year veterinary student at the Stillwater-based campus, has continued to excel in her studies, especially from a distance during the coronavirus. She was among several other OSU students to receive recognition from the school.
“Thanks to the continued support of our donors, the College of Veterinary Medicine awarded more than $593,600 in scholarships to deserving students,” said Dr. Carlos Risco, dean of the school. “All of our students are to be commended for stepping up in these extraordinary times and continuing their rigorous studies during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Ball, who was inducted into OSU’s Center for Veterinary Health Sciences in September 2019, was also initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi earlier this month, and made the President’s Honor Roll while attending the University of Oklahoma for both the spring and fall 2018 semesters.