Oklahoma State University’s Center for Veterinary Health Sciences officially welcomed the class of 2023 at an Induction Ceremony held on the OSU Stillwater campus on Friday, Aug. 16.
Among the 106 students was Jacqueline Ball of Owasso. Ball holds a bachelor’s degree in Biology from the University of Oklahoma. She is the daughter of Bruce and Maria Ball, also of Owasso.
“We are excited for these students to join our DVM program,” said Dr. Carlos Risco, dean of the veterinary center. “Since last year we hired many new faculty members who are eager to work with our students, nine of which are new positions including a full-time counselor and wellness coordinator.”
Comprised of 86 females and 20 males, the class of 2023 represents the states of Arkansas, California, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah and Vermont.