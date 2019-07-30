Just a Bite-Bakery on Main Street will soon close its doors.
Owner Kathie Johnson posted the news to the shop’s Facebook page on Sunday, sharing her thoughts on the decision to cease operations after a little more than two years in business.
“I said from the beginning that my faith and family would always come first; but, as we grew the bakery consumed my time and energies in order to keep up with the demand,” she said. “With success comes sacrifice and our family has sacrificed much.”
Johnson opened Just a Bite in May 2017 inside the Memory Lane Tea Room at 209 N. Main St., where The Pink House used to be located.
What started as a small, home-based business grew into a storefront in downtown Owasso, offering an assortment of homemade sweets, including cookies, coffee cakes, pies and cobblers, macaroons and more, including Johnson’s specialty cake balls.
Johnson said she will officially close her doors for the final time on Saturday, Sept. 21.
“Until then, we look forward to continuing to serve the community of Owasso,” she said in her Facebook post. “Closing isn't failure, it is choosing the very best of what God has ahead for our family. Thanks Owasso!”