Kaitlyn Potter of Owasso has been named a 2020 Top 10 Senior by the Oklahoma State University College of Education, Health and Aviation — the highest honor given to graduating seniors by the college.
Potter, a health education and promotion major, advocates for public health as an Owasso Community Resources volunteer, OSU Health Education and Promotion Club and Student Wellness Council member, and OSU Peer Health Educator.
As a McNair Research Scholar, Potter studied college students’ experiences learning about sexual consent, earning her the opportunity to present her research at four conferences. Potter is also a member of the Academic Integrity Panel, and is a certified Mental Health First Aider and recipient of the Pauline Winter Endowed Professional Scholarship.
“These students have gone above and beyond during their time at OSU, and no matter the circumstances going on around us, we value their contributions and celebrate their success and achievements,” said Stephan Wilson, interim dean of the OSU College of Education, Health and Aviation. “I know they will continue to do great things in their careers and within their communities.”