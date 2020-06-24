Owasso High School graduate Lauren Williams is one of two Oklahoma State University interns with Reed Architecture and Interiors this summer.
The internship provides Williams, in OSU’s School of Architecture, hands-on experience with a variety of Reed Architecture projects. She also gains valuable time using the firm’s state-of-the-art software.
“I’m learning a lot here,” Williams said of working with principal David Reed. “He’s putting me wherever he needs me. I’m having a good time.”
Williams joins fellow Broken Arrow graduate Jade Roubideaux, under the College of Human Sciences’ interior design program, in the company’s internship program.
“I love the environment that they’ve created,” said Roubideaux. “I think it’s a great place to be creative and have free range. It’s OK to make mistakes here because they’re always going to be available to help you.”
Both students said they expect the internship to help them further define their career goals while gaining valuable work skills.
“Other firms that I applied for, they refused me because I lacked the experience,” said Williams. “I really appreciate David giving me the chance to prove myself.”
This marks the fifth straight year Reed Architecture has employed at least one summer intern.
“We are very excited about this summer's interns,” said Reed. “Jade and Lauren are a great fit with our team. They both have great attitudes and are eager to learn what goes on in a design firm. We are very blessed to have young talented designers willing to jump in and be productive.”