The Magalassi Foundation in Owasso has announced 10 new recipients of its 2020 memorial scholarship program.
The Foundation was created by Billy and Michele Magalassi in June 2004 in honor of their 15-year-old son, Brandon, who lost his life to suicide. Its mission is to promote suicide awareness and prevention through scholarships, education and other events, including its Shadow Run Symposium held every April and We Matter Week every September.
Each year, the Foundation awards $1,000 scholarships to several deserving high school seniors. The first three scholarships were given to students in the class of 2005. As of June 2020, the organization has awarded 109 scholarships totaling $109,000.
Students are asked to write an essay about suicide awareness and prevention. As part of the process, they research and learn about the topic, which helps prepare them to become advocates for the cause.
“It warms our hearts to be able to honor Brandon’s memory by awarding scholarships to local area graduating seniors,” Michele said. “We are very proud of all the students who not only receive a scholarship, but countless others who have applied.”
Listed below are the 10 Magalassi scholarship recipients for 2020:
• Chloe Ball: Chloe plans to attend Oklahoma Baptist University in the fall and study nursing.
• Miles Bonine: Miles has joined the United States Air Force.
• Isabel Cevallos: Upon graduation, Isabel plans to attend the University of Arkansas to study biology, as well as pre-medical studies.
• Zoe Delap: Zoe plans to attend Tulsa University in the fall and study Computer Science.
• Emmy Fowler: Emmy plans to attend Northeastern State University in the fall and study nutrition.
• Wade Gerhardt: In the fall, Wade plans to attend Tulsa University and major in chemical engineering.
• Maggie Hazelrigg: In the fall, Maggie will attend Pepperdine University and major in international studies and minor in French studies.
• Nathan Huskins: Nathan plans to attend Oklahoma State University in the fall and work toward his Chemical Engineering degree.
• Jennifer Nantz: In the fall, Jennifer plans to attend the University of Tulsa and study music, and arts and entertainment management.
• Riley Walker: Riley plans to attend Southwest Baptist University in the fall and major in criminal justice.
The 2020 scholarship recipients, along with links to their essays, are posted on the Magalassi Foundation website at magalassifoundation.org/scholarships/2020-recipients.