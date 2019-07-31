Owasson Mo Smith was recognized for going above and beyond to help others.
She received the inaugural Ripple Effect Leadership Award, presented at the 2019 Patient Care Conference, hosted by The Center for Bariatrics at Bailey Medical Center, on Saturday, July 27.
Smith, an exercise specialist at Bailey, was honored for her close work with bariatric patients to create individualized exercise plans based on their specific needs.
The Ripple Effect Leadership Award symbolizes the impact an employee has on patients and staff, which David Steward, program director, said is reflective of Smith’s work ethic.
“Mo was chosen because when Mo drops into your life, it causes you to respond,” Steward said. “She is such a motivator and her energy is so contagious that it causes a ripple throughout the program, in a patient’s life and the lives of their families.”
Smith has worked at Bailey over the last six years and said she is grateful to be recognized for her efforts over the weekend.
“… I could not have received this award without the support of my Bailey family,” Smith said. “Having the opportunity to help our patients achieve their goals means the world to me. If I can help just make one small change in our patients’ lives, then it is totally worth it.”