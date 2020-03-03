The Owasso 8th grade chapter of National Junior Honor Society announced the induction of 18 new members on Monday, March 2.
The inductees — which brought the chapter’s total membership to 151 students — were selected by a faculty council based on their demonstration of commitment to the pillars of NJHS: Scholarship, Service, Leadership, Character and Citizenship.
“These students represent some of the best of Owasso Public Schools,” said Abby Piha, NJHS adviser. “They are held to a high standard, and they embrace the opportunity to commit to serving their school and community. I am so proud of each of them and their efforts.”
Owasso’s NJHS is active in a variety of ways in the community by participating in Relay for Life, collecting items to support Owasso Community Resources, assisting elementary PTO organizations with activities, and volunteering with Night Light Tulsa, to name a few.
This year, the chapter is also planning to celebrate the 8th grade teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week with a homemade breakfast. Its Relay for Life team is sponsoring a student dodgeball tournament on March 13, with the winning student team taking on a team of teachers.
In order to apply for NJHS, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA during the fall semester. The application also requires that students provide references: two from their current teachers and one from the community.
The Owasso chapter inducted 26 new members to NJHS in 2019.