Classes resume in Owasso on Thursday, marking an eventful week for local families and school staff.
As hundreds of students come together for yet another year, some will be the first to fill the classrooms and hallways of Owasso’s new school, Morrow Elementary.
Construction crews recently put the finishing touches on the building, located at 12301 N. 132nd E. Ave. in the new Morrow Place neighborhood, which broke ground last spring.
Morrow Elementary, officially named Lucile Ellingwood Morrow Elementary, joins Owasso Public Schools’ eight other existing elementary campuses in an effort to accommodate ongoing growth and increasing enrollment numbers across the region.
“Morrow Elementary opening is symbolic that public education is alive
and well in Owasso,” said OPS Superintendent Amy Fichtner. “We have a beautiful community that supports education, and our children are very, very fortunate to be using (it) here.”
The $18.1 million, 100,000-square-foot facility embraces the use of individual pods for pre-K through fifth grade, similar to that at Stone Canyon Elementary, to allow each group of students to learn and grow at their own pace.
Owasso’s new school features 36 classrooms (six per pod), a music room, computer lab, library, cafeteria and staging area, storm-safe gymnasium, playground, teacher’s lounge and administrative offices.
Each pod and classroom will have its own sound systems, and many of the students’ desks, including those in the library, can be turned on their sides to double as white boards for writing and drawing.
Principal Tiffani Cooper highlighted these amenities and more during a recent tour for local media. Her excitement went beyond the new features, however, crediting them as merely tools for the greater purpose of developing the next generation.
“The building’s awesome, but the building’s just a building without the people inside,” said Cooper. “The teachers, the students, what’s going to make it feel like a home? I think we’re going to be a home for those kiddos.”
Cooper comes to Morrow Elementary from Owasso High School, where she has spent the last 13 years serving as a teacher and assistant principal at both the east and west campuses.
Her love of students and continuing experience in the classroom led her to take on the leading role at the school – one that she hopes will give her the opportunity to bring everyone together in a unique way.
“That’s really what’s important to me is just building that relationship with parents and students,” said Cooper, “because we want to be a community within a community and help support those families and kiddos as best as we can.”
Currently, there are 560 students enrolled at Morrow Elementary, which holds a capacity of around 700. OPS officials have not released updated numbers on how many new or returning students to the district will attend the school, but it’s expected that a majority of them will be returning.
OPS created new elementary boundaries as part of a comprehensive redistricting process in the wake of Morrow Elementary’s opening. Over 1,500 elementary students out of more than 4,550 across the district are relocating to a new school this year as a result of the process.
The construction of Morrow Elementary was implemented as the largest budgeted item in OPS’ $57-million bond issue passed in Oct. 2017 by local voters.