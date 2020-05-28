Graceland University has announced its spring 2020 graduation list.
Paula Moorman of Owasso, who earned a Master’s of Science in Nursing (Family Nurse Practitioner), was among several seniors to graduate from the Lamoni, Iowa-based school.
Graduates from around the country and around the world have been recognized for earning undergraduate and graduate degrees from GU between Jan. 31 through April 26.
“We congratulate Paula and all Graceland graduates on their accomplishments, and we offer our best wishes for success in the future,” a GU spokesperson said in a release.