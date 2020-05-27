Owasso FFA advisor Scott Nemecek is making an impact on his home state.
Nemecek recently joined the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education and the Oklahoma FFA Association as the state’s seventh Agricultural Education Program manager and FFA advisor.
“I am humbled and blessed to be named to this position as we all strive together to build upon past successes and look toward a greater future for current and future FFA members across our great state,” Nemecek said in a release.
The longtime resident brings 35 years of professional experience to Oklahoma Career Tech and Oklahoma FFA. He taught agricultural education and was the FFA adviser at both Owasso and Perry public schools.
Nemecek earned a Bachelor of Science in agricultural education in 1985 from Oklahoma State University. He also served on Oklahoma’s 1981-1982 state FFA officer team as the Central District Vice-President.
As state supervisor and FFA advisor, Nemecek coordinates the Oklahoma Department of Career Tech’s Agricultural Education system, working with supervisors form each area.
“Agricultural Education and the FFA in Oklahoma have a long, storied history of success,” Nemecek said. “There are many individuals and groups whose continual support and effort make this program such an important opportunity for our students.”
FFA is a co-curricular CareerTech student organization for high school students interested in agriculture and leadership. The Oklahoma FFA Association has more than 27,000 members statewide and 365chapters. Oklahoma FFA is a part of the Oklahoma CareerTech System.