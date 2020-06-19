Northwestern Oklahoma State University has announced its spring semester honor rolls.
Shelby Gibbs of Owasso made the undergraduate Vice President’s List, and Hollie Pankake of Collinsville made the undergraduate President’s List.
Those on the President’s Honor Roll earned all A’s, or a 4.0 GPA, in a minimum of 12 undergraduate or nine graduate hours. Those on the Vice President’s list had GPAs of 3.5 or better in a minimum of 12 undergraduate or nine graduate hours.
To be listed on any of the rolls, students could not have any incomplete work.