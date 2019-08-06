Two local girls were recently recognized for their outstanding achievements.
Skyler White of Owasso and Lily McGee of Collinsville were among seven high school senior girls from Oklahoma who competed to represent the state as the Distinguished Young Woman of Oklahoma for 2020.
Distinguished Young Women of Oklahoma, held this year at the Bartlesville Community Center on Saturday, July 27, is part of a national scholarship program that promotes and rewards scholarship, leadership and talent in young women.
White won $1,100 as first runner-up, and McGee won $400 as Spirit category winner. Avery Mitchell of Pawnee was named the grand winner of the annual event.
Participants were evaluated in the categories of Scholastics (25%), Interview (25%), Talent (20%), Fitness (15%) and Self-Expression (15%).
Distinguished Young Women of Oklahoma awarded $6,100 in cash scholarships to participants this year.
The 63rd National Finals will take place June 25-27, 2020, in Mobile, Alabama.
McGee, a performing arts student, was also selected to headline as Ariel in “The Little Mermaid” last July at the Bartlesville Community Center as part of a production by Children’s Musical Theatre of Bartlesville.
For more information on Distinguished Young Women of Oklahoma, visit Oklahoma@distinguishedyw.org or call 918-309-3035.