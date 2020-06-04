Teal Hendrickson of Owasso has been named to Freed-Hardeman University’s President’s List for the spring 2020 semester.
Hendrickson, who is majoring in Biology Environmental Science, is among more than 700 students to receive recognition during a challenging spring semester that required students to finish their coursework online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Full-time students who achieve a 3.40 GPA are named to the Dean’s List. To be on the President’s List, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 GPA.
“Freed-Hardeman University congratulates its students on a successful spring semester and looks forward to welcoming them back to campus this fall,” a spokesperson of the school said in an email.