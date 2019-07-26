Local youth recently got the opportunity to attend Medical Immersion Camp at OSU Center for Health Sciences in Tulsa.
The university hosted the free, three-day camp – “Dr. Pete’s Medical Immersion Camp” – for Native American and FFA students, Tuesday-Thursday, July 16-18.
The camp is designed for students to see and better understand the life of an OSU-CHS medical student.
Of the students who applied, Tyler Barlow of Owasso was one of 33 high school students selected to attend the immersion camp this summer.
Each day included different activities such as learning how to take Soap Notes, culture breakouts, lectures, simulation lab demonstrations and clinical shadowing at OSU Medicine clinics.
The students also got the opportunity to visit the OSU-CHS A.R. and Marylouise Tandy Medical Academic Building for lectures and simulation lab demonstrations.