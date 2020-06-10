fort hays state university

Fot Hays State University’s central building, Picken Hall, on the school’s main campus, located at 600 Park St. Courtesy photo

Several students from Oklahoma are among the 1,802 named by deans at Fort Hays State University to the Deans Honor Roll for the spring 2020 semester.

Owasson William Tinney, a senior majoring in organizational leadership, was recognized on the list for his achievements at the Hays, Kansas-based school.

The Deans Honor Roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum GPA of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and FHSU Virtual College students are eligible.