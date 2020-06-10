Several students from Oklahoma are among the 1,802 named by deans at Fort Hays State University to the Deans Honor Roll for the spring 2020 semester.
Owasson William Tinney, a senior majoring in organizational leadership, was recognized on the list for his achievements at the Hays, Kansas-based school.
The Deans Honor Roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum GPA of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and FHSU Virtual College students are eligible.