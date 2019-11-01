owasso public schools

The Owasso Public Schools Board of Education pictured at a meeting in Jan. 2019.

The Owasso Board of Education on Friday announced the filing period for candidacy declarations for its Ward 5 seat.

Statutorily qualified individuals interested in running as a candidate for the seat in the primary election on Feb. 14, 2020, can file at the Tulsa County Election Board, Monday-Wednesday, Dec. 2-4, 8-5 p.m.

If there is more than one candidate or if one candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two candidates will proceed to the Board of Education general election on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

