Owasso Public Schools Board of Education on Monday, Jan. 13, approved passage of the district’s new medical marijuana policy.
The policy prohibits marijuana on the premises of any school site or vehicle, regardless of a student, employee or parent’s status as a medical marijuana license holder.
OPS Assistant Superintendent Margaret Coates said district officials introduced the new protocol in keeping with national regulations.
“The reason for the need to have a standalone policy is because of the conflict between federal law and state law,” Coates said, “and with it being against federal law, marijuana on school property would have to fall under federal guidelines.”
The intent of the policy is to provide clarity with how OPS handles license holders on campuses across the district.
“We’re not going to discriminate against anybody that has a medical marijuana license, as far as students or staff or parents,” she said. “It’s basically you just can’t have marijuana products on school property.”
School staff presented the first reading for the policy at the board’s monthly meeting on Dec. 9. There was no recorded comments from the public or board members regarding the passage of the policy on Jan. 13.