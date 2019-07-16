The Owasso Public Schools Board of Education on Monday moved forward with the hiring of new staff and a salary increase for district administrators.
New hires
The Board welcomed two new Teaching & Learning directors, Kent Wire and Charlene Duncan.
Wire and Duncan, who both hold years of experience in education, joined the district in the spring and officially started on July 1.
Wire, the new director of Instructional Services, comes to Owasso from Chanute, Kansas, where he served as district assistant superintendent as well as a high school principal, science teacher and coach. He holds a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of Arkansas.
Duncan, the new director of Special Services, has served at OPS as the Hodson Elementary principal as well as a school counselor and special education teacher. She holds a Masters of Education in School Counseling and a Principal Certification from Northeastern State University.
The board also hired Jeff Paul as the new assistant principal for Mills Elementary. Paul, a teacher at Mills, will replace Kayre Pryor in August, who has left OPS to serve as a special education director at another district.
Salary increase
The Board also approved a salary adjustment for district administrators going into the 2019-20 school year.
The $1,220 raise comes as part of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s recent $8.2 billion budget agreement that provides a pay increase for school districts across the state of Oklahoma.
With nearly 600 teachers on OPS’ payroll, and several more serving on the administrative staff, Superintendent Amy Fichtner said she believes the salary increase will serve to benefit the community as a whole.
“…It’s the best investment of our dollars is to put it in the classroom where our teachers are,” Fichtner said. “The ultimate win is our students because they have high-caliber teachers that are paid well, and that’s what we want to see happen.”
Monday’s meeting also played host to other discussions about annual contract renewals, operational services, curriculum and financial reports.