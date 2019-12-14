A Tulsa-area state legislator has filed a bill that would require local school districts to determine the site of championship sporting contests.
State Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Sperry, filed SB 1111 Friday for consideration in the 2020 legislative session, which begins Feb. 3.
Dossett could not be immediately reached for comment, but the bill appears to be in reference to the Class 6A Division I football championship game held last Saturday between Owasso and Jenks at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium in Edmond.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced in November a plan to stage championship games in each of its seven 11-man classifications at UCO with an eye toward developing a long-term contract to play there in the future.
However, Tulsa-area fans and some media objected to the Jenks-Owasso game being played so far from each team’s fan base without considering a suitable alternative closer to home.
Owasso is included in Dossett’s district.
The bill requires: “participating school districts to choose the location of state championship games and contests with the (OSSAA) making the decision only if the participating schools cannot come to an agreement.”
The bill does not specify football in its current wording and does not appear to address other sports. The OSSAA organizes semifinal and championship football games, state wresting and basketball tournaments, and other championship activities involving its 471 member schools.
Oral Roberts University has hosted the 6A-5A girls and boys basketball state tournaments since 2010.