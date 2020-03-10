Legislation aimed at better supporting disabled veterans who work for the state cleared the full Senate on Monday, March 9.
State Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, is principal author of Senate Bill 1434, which gives an additional 16 hours of sick leave each year for veterans with a service-connected disability rated at 30% or more.
“These are men and women who will be dealing the rest of their lives with chronic medical conditions as a result of their service to our country, but they still need to be able to work to support themselves and their families,” Dossett said.
SB 1434 would apply to veterans as well as members of the National Guard or federal military reserves who are called to active duty and are injured as a result of their service.
“My hope is by giving these veterans a little additional sick leave to seek treatment for their service-related medical conditions, we can reduce unemployment among disabled veterans,” Dossett added.
The 16 additional hours of sick leave would have to be used within the calendar year and could not be carried forward.
Dossett said at least five states, including Arkansas, California, Florida, Illinois and Minnesota, have similar programs in place.
The measure now crosses over to the House of Representatives for further consideration.