Ash Harbert’s hard work is paying off.
Harbert, a senior at Owasso High School, has received a prestigious scholarship to the United Stated Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
He also received a nomination from the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado and is waiting to hear back about an update.
The 18-year-old student received the good news about his future last week.
“It’s a great honor,” Harbert said, “and I think it’s a great opportunity to represent Owasso and to represent everything that I stand for, so that we can protect and keep our American values here.”
Harbert is involved with the Owasso tennis team, Eagle Scout Troop 2002 and his youth group at Grace Lutheran Church in Tulsa. He also serves as a member of OHS Student Council and National Honor Society.
He said the reason for applying for the naval scholarship stemmed from a passion for his country that started at an early age.
“I felt that my background in that could be really well used to serve my country,” Harbert said, “and the military academies are so good at creating leaders out of people who have that desire, so I really wanted to pursue that.”
Harbert wants to pursue a degree in either mechanical engineering or physics, and eventually become a fighter pilot flying F-35 airplanes.