Kobi Chapman did not just want to earn his Eagle Scout badge. The Owasso senior wanted to make a difference.
Along with the efforts of several others in the community, Chapman spearheaded a project that resulted in the completion of a flag drop box. The brand new mailbox, decorated with a patriotic design, allows for proper retirement of old, tattered or torn American flags.
The drop box was dedicated Wednesday afternoon on the grounds of the Owasso Community Center with members of the Boy Scouts.
Chapman said he got idea after visiting with VFW Post 7180 Commander Arden Wilkinson a few months ago.
“When I went to the VFW, they were saying they were constantly getting flags and they were in this one torn box,” Chapman said. “So the VFW gave me an idea of what I could do.”
The mailbox was installed on the Community Center parking lot on Friday and was filled with flags soon after. Wilkinson said he had already removed more than 100 flags from the drop box.
“The response has been great,” Chapman said. “When I first put the box in, all the flags started flying in. It was full. The next after that, apparently it was full again. We’re constantly getting flags in there.
Executing Chapman’s idea required a helping hand from several others around Owasso.
Executive Homes donated $1,000, which enabled Chapman to purchase the receptacle. Keith Whitfield, owner of Aartvark Graphic Design, LLC, designed the wrap, which included recognition of each of the four military branches. Sav-On Printing and Signs did the printing of the wrap. The City of Owasso helped get the northwest portion of the Community Center ready for the mailbox. Doug Woodin helped out with painting the box, and Levi Molini of AAA Insurance also sponsored the project.
“If it wasn’t for several different people, it wouldn’t be done,” Wilkinson said.
Chapman said seeing his project being put to good use gives him a sense of pride.
“I think it feels amazing,” Chapman said. “I think I’m going to make the community a better place.”