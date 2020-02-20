Owasso seniors Chris Johnson and Jaiden Balthrop have completed a week of service as pages for Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, at the State Capitol this week.
Johnson is a class officer with HOSA-Future Health Professionals, and a student in the Biomedical Sciences program at Tulsa Tech. He is a member of Owasso Youth Court and attended Boys State. He has a passion for medical research and hopes to one day serve rural Oklahoma areas as a physician. Johnson is the son of Drs. Deborah and Jeff Johnson.
Balthrop is involved in softball, student council, senior board and National Honor Society. She is a youth band leader at her church and a student mentor. After high school, she will attend Oklahoma Baptist University. Balthrop is the daughter of Chad and Linda Balthrop.
Pages serve vital functions during busy legislative sessions, attending a variety of Senate committee meetings and daily sessions of the full Senate. They also assist members and staff, as directed.
One of their primary duties is to shuttle messages to and from senators in the Senate Chamber, which is off limits to the executive assistants and other Senate staff.
Johnson and Balthrop served at the Capitol Monday-Thursday, Feb. 17-20.