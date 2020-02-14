The Owasso High School Show Choir competed in the Duncan Show Choir Contest on Thursday, Feb. 13.
Owasso received top scores from every judge in choreography, vocals and showmanship, resulting in straight superior ratings — the best a choir can receive.
Students will now move on to compete in Mid-American Christian University’s Show Choir Competition on Wednesday, March 11.
The Owasso Show Choir is among seven ensembles comprising the Voice of Owasso. This includes: Treble Choir, Tenor/Bass Choir, Concert Choir, Chorale, Master’s Choir and Jazz Choir that perform a variety of musical styles.
“The Owasso High School choirs are a dynamic group of young singers who represent our community at various events during the school year,” said Tracey Herst-Woods, public information officer for the Owasso Choir Patrons.
The choirs perform a fall concert, winter concert, contest concert and Pops concert during the school year.