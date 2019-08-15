Paige Knight has proven herself on the softball field.
The Owasso senior has been a reliable glove at shortstop and her consistency at the plate, which resulted in a batting average of better than .500 a season ago, has been a key element for the Rams over the last three years.
Her skills and accomplishments with the Rams also helped Knight land a verbal commitment to the University of Oklahoma following this season, one of the elite softball programs in the country.
So what was Knight’s focus in the off-season? Simple. She wanted to improve her game in all aspects, so Knight worked extensively with a personal trainer three times a week.
“I would do weights for an hour and about 30 minutes of conditioning,” Knight recalled of her routine.
Where has Knight noticed the biggest difference?
“My legs have gotten a lot stronger,” she said. “It’s helped my batting… and my defense… and my throwing.”
Knight hopes her improvement in the workout room helps Owasso to success this fall.
As one of 13 seniors on the roster, Knight knows she’ll play a key role in the Ram program both on and off the field.
“I feel like we need to bond with the younger kids,” Knight said. “After we’re gone, they’re going to have to be the next ones that step in. It’ll be fun. I like to be the loud one on the field.”
Knight has been part of a regional championship team in each of her first three seasons. But what she really would like to do is help the Rams find success at state. OHS has not won a state tournament game since 2011.
“I want to go farther than we did last year,” she said.