Members of the Owasso Special Olympics visited the nation’s capital last week to advocate for ongoing funding and support for the program.
They joined other Special Olympics athletes, organization leaders and Unified Sports partners from across the United States in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 11, for Special Olympics’ annual “Capitol Hill Day.”
Attendees led more than 300 face-to-face meetings with members of Congress in both the House and Senate about inclusive education and health initiatives for people with intellectual disabilities.
Owasso Special Olympics head coach Susan St. John and Unified Partner Andrew Bence, along with Owasso High School athlete Luke Bray and his father Jason Bray, were among 260 delegates representing 46 states who participated in the 18th annual event.
“It’s just an honor to represent the Special Olympics program at any level,” said St. John, who met with seven legislators from Oklahoma, including Congressman Kevin Hern and Senator Jim Inhofe. “Trying to impress upon them that when you invest in these Unified Champion Schools programs, you are investing in the future.”
OHS was officially named a Unified Champion School in Sept. 2019. This allows staff to incorporate Special Olympics sports, leadership and related activities, and demonstrates a commitment to inclusion by meeting 10 national standards of excellence.
“It means a lot to me knowing we’re continually pushing for this yearly because it improves experiences for our athletes,” Bence said. “I loved seeing so many of (them) engage and advocate for themselves on such important issues.”
Luke, 16, was among those athletes who promoted the cause while in D.C. He spoke about his time playing bocce, basketball, bowling and swimming, and the benefits of Special Olympics. His dad Jason has encouraged him through every step over the last 10 years.
“It’s life-changing. His social skills went through the roof,” Jason said. “It was kind of like a light clicking on, and his ability to compete in a normal, athletic atmosphere … was huge. And that translates into health and a better outlook.”
During their time in D.C., St. John and her team also got a chance to visit several monuments and the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, as well as embark on a nighttime excursion and a tour of the Capitol Building.