The Owasso High School Speech and Debate Team continues its successful run on the way to regionals next spring.
Five students were named new qualifiers at the Bixby Speech and Debate Tournament Dec. 13-14.
In Poetry, Axyl Langford placed first and Lizzy Weyl placed third. Andrew Thomlison also placed third in Foreign Extemporaneous Speaking, and Tara Mason and Marie Sanders placed third in Dramatic Duet.
Cailey Walker, OHS Speech and Debate director, is leading the team toward victory this season.
“I’ve been really proud of all the students and how hard they’ve worked,” Walker said in a previous story, “how they’ve really … just jumped in with both feet, and they’re willing to do the hard work it takes to be successful.”
Owasso students will move on to compete in qualifiers Jan. 24-25 at Union, Feb. 7-8 at Sapulpa and Feb. 28-29 at Booker T before contending for the top title at regionals March 13-14.