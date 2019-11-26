The Owasso Strong Neighborhood Initiative was recognized for its ongoing efforts in serving the community.
OSNI was among several organizations statewide to be honored at Keep Oklahoma Beautiful’s 29th Annual Environmental Excellence Celebration on Friday, Nov. 22, at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.
Keep Oklahoma Beautiful is a nonprofit organization that lauds Oklahomans for doing their part in preserving the beauty and sustainability of the state.
This year, over 85 individuals, communities, businesses, municipalities and state agencies were recognized for their work in the past year. The KOB Board also selected seven individuals or groups as recipients of the prestigious commendations awards.
OSNI was chosen the winner of the Government Award (population less than 40,000) for its Owasso CARES projects in 2019. OSNI and the Owasso Community Center also won first place in the Communities Primed for Change Award (Fresh Paint Days) for their project in painting the facility.
Additionally, Urban Soul Youth (Owasso First Assembly) was chosen for the Volunteer Community Group Award acknowledging its 10-year partnership with OSNI on various community projects.
Ross Farabough, an OSNI Owasso CARES Leader, was also recognized as an Affiliate Champion, and OSNI was one of the four finalists named among the Best of the Environmental Best (chosen from the EEC winners).
“Owasso is a prime example of environmental excellence with their numerous restoration programs and community cleanup events,” KOB said in a news release.
In a recent Facebook post, OSNI added, “Special Thank you to All the Volunteers who support OSNI over the years. Due to your willingness to take an active role in your community, we together are making a positive impact in Owasso.
“Thank you to Keep Oklahoma Beautiful for all this organization does to support groups across the state of Oklahoma and for recognizing Owasso as a leader in Environmental Excellence.”