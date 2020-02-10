The Owasso Strong Neighborhood Initiative is continuing to serve the community through different cleanup and restoration projects.
OSNI provided a year in review of its ongoing efforts in its 2020 Annual Report presented at Owasso City Council on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
The organization, which comprises 51 registered neighborhoods and over 8,700 households, develops plans and strategies for local developments, coordinates events like block parties and service programs, and beautifies properties and streets through volunteer efforts.
In 2019, OSNI’s Neighborhood Grant Program awarded 15 grants totaling over $16,000 with an overall impact of just above $50,000 — a record high for the group. Over the last 10 years, OSNI has endowed 79 grants with a total impact of over $218,000.
This has provided for various improvements — including new fencing, signage, lighting, landscaping and more — for several different neighborhoods across Owasso.
OSNI also brought on 1,125 locals who clocked in 3,199 hours last year through its volunteer opportunities program, including Owasso Cares and Keep Owasso Clean. This led to 10 ½ tons of dumpster debris, 11 ½ tons of yardwaste and 12 tons of trailer/truckload debris hauled off.
To date, OSNI has enrolled 11,032 volunteers clocking in 31,199 hours with a value of over $386,000.
Additionally, Keep Oklahoma Beautiful named OSNI the winner of the Government Award (population less than 40,000) for its Owasso CARES projects. It also award first place to OSNI and the Owasso Community Center in the Communities Primed for Change Award (Fresh Paint Days) for their project in painting the facility.
For more information about OSNI and its ongoing projects in the community, visit cityofowasso.com/241/Neighborhoods.