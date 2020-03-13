Students at Owasso High School are dedicating their time to helping young children with critical illnesses.
Members of OHS Student Council plan to host a community-wide garage sale benefiting Make-A-Wish Foundation on Saturday, March 28, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., in the school’s football stadium parking lot.
The inaugural event is part of STUCO’s annual philanthropy project that raises money for various local charitable projects. This year, the team decided to give back to the national nonprofit.
“Make-A-Wish Foundation helps people around our age,” said Kinsley Bean, STUCO philanthropy chair, “and so I think it’s important to make a difference in their lives as well as our students’ lives.”
Each club member plans to participate in the garage sale with their friends and family. Bean said she expects to features as many as 75 to 100 tables during the gathering.
Erin Nantois, director of philanthropy at Make-A-Wish, said she is excited that Owasso STUCO took on the project and is looking forward to the big day.
“We are just super grateful that they’re helping us,” Nantois said. “We hope it’s a meaningful thing for them, knowing that they’re bringing so much hope and strength to a local family that is going through a lot medically.”
For more information about Owasso STUCO or the garage sale, visit ohs.owassops.org.