The Owasso community came together this week to remember a local teen killed in a recent car accident.
The family of 17-year-old Shea Gordon Powell hosted a memorial service for the boy at First Baptist Church on Tuesday, where hundreds of people gathered to pay their respects to the Owasso High School junior.
Powell died on Wednesday, Oct. 9, after the vehicle he was driving collided with a tractor trailer on Highway 20 near 177th East Avenue. His passenger, another OHS student, and the truck driver, a 57-year-old Collinsville man, were both hospitalized from injuries.
Powell’s close friends and relatives celebrated his life and legacy at Tuesday’s service with personal stories, a video slideshow of his favorite pastimes and a heartfelt message from Pastor Andrew Rankin of Freedom Church, where Powell attended.
Born to Ben Powell and Sunee (Livingston) Peebles on Sept. 10, 2002, Shea grew up in the Owasso area and enjoyed activities like airsofting, paintballing and longboarding, as well as watching movies, browsing memes online and playing video games.
He was also highly involved in his school and church youth group, and also took the time to reach out to others and give back to the community.
During the ceremony, Rankin spent a moment to read the words of a letter written by Powell’s mom about her son in the wake of his tragedy, which characterizes his compassion in two syllables: selfless.
“He never would have described himself using that word, but that is because he really is the definition of it,” Peebles said in the letter. “He saw through (others’) tragic fear and pain, not knowing what caused it, but knowing that they needed love.”
Brian Prince, youth pastor at Freedom Church, who also spoke at the service, added, “(Kindness) is a foreign language to most in our culture, but it was a language in which Shea was surely fluent. People mattered to Shea. Shea saw people for who they were.”
What’s more, Powell was known to many of his fellow students and loved ones as a whimsical boy who embraced the lighter – and sometimes peculiar – side of life, and whose comical thriftiness often led him to find the perfect discount.
“With Shea … he saw the simple things and was able to laugh,” Prince said. “Little things mattered to him, like food. He loved to go out and buy food, particularly cheap food. Shea was notorious for penny-pinching and hoarding his cash.
“Normally when people are like that, stringiness follows, but not with Shea. And out of that thriftiness, the kindness produced generosity, thinking nothing of giving to others, thinking nothing of sacrificing of his self to give to somebody else, he would really do that.”
Powell’s passing has left the Owasso community shaken, but also enlivened by his warm smile, loving character and humorous antics.
“His memory will always carry on in the laughter of friends and family,” she said. “I know parents aren’t supposed to be friends with their children, but if I could build a perfect friend, it would be Shea. He was a brother, he was a son, he was a friend and a weirdo to us all.”