Southwestern Oklahoma State University announced students who made honor rolls as well as completed degrees following the 2019 summer semester.
Owassons Brian Stears and Chelsea Ray were both among 266 students who were named to the President’s Honor Roll at the Weatherford campus.
An undergraduate student who earns all A’s in six or more hours during the summer semester qualifies for the President’s Honor Roll.
Owasso Diamelia Higgins also received a Bachelor of Science in Health Information Management, joining 201 other students who completed their degree requirements at the university.