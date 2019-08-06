Oral Roberts University released the spring 2019 honor rolls, comprising the President’s and Provost’s lists, for outstanding academic performance.
Owasso students who made the prestigious standing include: Brianna McGowan (President’s List) as well as Nicole Burgess, Paige Campbell and Kaitlyn Schaffitzel (Provost’s List).
To be named to the President’s List, students must carry at least 12.0 units for credit in a semester and attain a GPA of 4.000.
To be named to the Provost’s List, students must carry at least 12.0 units for credit in a semester and attain a GPA of 3.500 or better with no grade below "C".