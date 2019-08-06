Lewis Ave

Oral Roberts University and its trademark Praying Hands sculpture sit on the south end of Lewis Avenue. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Magazine

 StephenPingryTulsaWorld

Oral Roberts University released the spring 2019 honor rolls, comprising the President’s and Provost’s lists, for outstanding academic performance.

Owasso students who made the prestigious standing include: Brianna McGowan (President’s List) as well as Nicole Burgess, Paige Campbell and Kaitlyn Schaffitzel (Provost’s List).

To be named to the President’s List, students must carry at least 12.0 units for credit in a semester and attain a GPA of 4.000.

To be named to the Provost’s List, students must carry at least 12.0 units for credit in a semester and attain a GPA of 3.500 or better with no grade below "C".

Tags

Art is a seasoned reporter of over 15 years with an extended background in writing and editing for a variety of publications and organizations.