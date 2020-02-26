Owasso is turning up some aspiring young chefs.
The Owasso Child Nutrition team on Tuesday announced the 10 finalists for Sodexo’s upcoming 10th annual Future Chefs competition.
Sodexo, a facilities and food service management company, hosts the event every year to help students understand the importance of eating healthier and develop their interests and talents in the culinary field.
This year, around 75 Owasso students sent in recipes, and 10 from each elementary school were chosen to compete in the tournament next month.
“Congratulations to our finalists, who will compete for the title of top future chef on March 10!” Owasso Child Nutrition said in a Facebook post.
Below are the names of the 10 finalists:
• Anderson Rogers: 4th grade, Northeast Elementary
• Ethan Baker: 4th grade, Hodson Elementary
• Jayla Patton: 4th grade, Stone Canyon Elementary
• Jocques Johnson: 5th grade, Bailey Elementary
• Leighton Baldwin: 5th grade, Mills Elementary
• Madison Hildreth: 3rd Grade, Ator Elementary
• Nyxin Reeder: Kindergarten, Stone Canyon Elementary
• Rikki Hamilton: 4th grade, Smith Elementary
• Riley Markham: 5th grade, Barnes Elementary
• Taylor Owens: 5th grade, Morrow Elementary