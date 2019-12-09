Five Owasso students placed in their respective categories at the American Farmers & Ranchers State Speech Contest held at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Owasso made a strong showing at the contest, tying for most students placing overall.
Two Owasso students dominated the Senior Agribusiness category – Averee Murray took home first and Caleb Snodgrass nabbed second.
Two other students had a strong showing in the Intermediate Ag Advocacy and Policy category – Rebekah Rake, second, and Alexia Sang, third. Additionally, Kayli Hasselberg placed second in Senior Ag Advocacy and Policy.
This marks the 75th year of the AFR Speech Contest. Each year, the contest encourages young Oklahomans to hone their public speaking ability through district contests. All students, grades fourth through 12th, are eligible to compete.
This year, nearly 500 students competed in AFR district speech contests, resulting in 130 finalists advancing to the state contest. At the state level, the top three competitors in each category receive cash awards.
The event has gone through many changes over the years, but has always maintained its central agricultural theme. Varying by grade level, this year’s speech categories are AFR/OFU, Ag Advocacy and Policy, Agribusiness, Natural Resources, and Science.
“Public speaking is an indispensable skill students will use throughout their lives,” AFR/OFU Cooperative President Scott Blubaugh said in a release. “Competitors in our contest will go on to lead their communities, promote our great state and be champions for agriculture.”
AFR Speech also hosts a youth leadership summit, statewide scholarships, livestock judging and grading competitions, and many other development opportunities.
For more information about the 2019 AFR Speech Contest, contact AFR/OFU Youth Coordinator Vanessa Wiebe at (405)218-5561 or vanessa.wiebe@afrmic.com.