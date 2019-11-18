Several Owasso students placed in their respective categories at the American Farmers & Ranchers Northeast District Speech Contest held in Sapulpa on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Two Owasso students swept the Intermediate Ag Advocacy and Policy category – Rebekah Rake, first, and Alexia Sang, second.
Two others took the Senior Agribusiness category – Caleb Snodgrass, first, and Averee Murray, second.
Additionally, Kayli Hasselbring placed first in Senior Ag Advocacy and Policy, and Dalton Rogers placed first in Senior Natural Resources.
The event showcased various categories, including AFR/OFU, Ag Advocacy and Policy, Agribusiness, Natural Resources and Science. All students, 4th-12th grades, were eligible to compete.
“Public speaking is one of the most valuable skills young people can gain for their future careers,” AFR/OFU Cooperative President Scott Blubaugh said in a release. “We are honored to host the 75th Annual AFR Speech Contest, which has a long-standing tradition of fostering professionalism and confidence in Oklahoma’s youth.”
Nearly 500 students will compete in AFR District Speech Contests, resulting in more than 160 finalists advancing to the state contest held Dec. 7 at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.