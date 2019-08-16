An Owasso teen recently returned from National Miss Amazing 2019 with top honors.
Lindsey Spoon traveled to Chicago, Illinois, at the beginning of August to participate in the annual pageant, which provides a platform for girls and women with disabilities to build confidence and self-esteem.
Spoon, who was crowned Oklahoma Miss Amazing Teen Queen in March, received a Gold Service Award for her volunteer work with Owasso Community Resources as well as 1st Runner Up for National Miss Amazing Teen Queen.
The 19-year-old Owasso resident has a heart to serve, and in doing so has dedicated much of her time giving back to local families in need at the area nonprofit.
“OCR is an amazing organization that helps those in our local communities who are food insecure,” Spoon said. “I am proud to serve with them.”
Spoon’s platform, “Human Development Education for EVERY Student,” has also led her to work with Oklahoma Self Advocacy Network and Oklahoma People First to write and develop curriculum for the state of Oklahoma for students with disabilities.
“In my state, most often, students with disabilities are automatically opted out of having any human development classes,” she said. “Every student, regardless of disability, can learn to protect themselves and have a good understanding of human development.”
Spoon also attends advocacy workshops and recently graduated from Partners in Policymaking through the Oklahoma Developmental Disabilities Council. She served on staff at the Youth Leadership Forum and worked with a group of high school students on their advocacy journey.
“Thank you so much for believing in me and giving me the chance to share my passions at a national level,” Spoon said of the Owasso community. “I can’t wait to see where this journey takes me next!”
Spoon enjoys reading, makeup and working on her YouTube channel in her spare time. Her goals are to attend college and write a proposal to implement a page program at the Capitol for those with disabilities.