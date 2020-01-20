The week leading to Martin Luther King Jr. Day plays out differently in classrooms across the Tulsa metro as teachers choose their own ways to honor the legendary civil rights leader.
Although there are no state or federal requirements for districts to acknowledge King around the holiday, Tulsa Public Schools encourages teachers to share his legacy and work with their students.
Some recite his speeches. Others read books dedicated to the minister and activist. A teacher at John Hope Franklin Elementary planned a peace march for her students.
Many librarians curate special book sets for classrooms and students in preparation for the federal holiday.
The conversations often are used as an introduction to broader civil rights lessons that take place throughout Black History Month in February, said Danielle Neves, the district’s deputy chief of academics.
“It is absolutely critical that our students are educated about not only the civil rights movement as a whole, but also about the leadership of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” Neves said. “For a lot of our students, it’s a way to enter into larger conversations about what was happening in our country, the legacy and enslavement of Africans, to how we have moved from that time into a time where we had some really significant legislation passed in the ‘50s and ‘60s in terms of desegregation and the Voting Rights Act and Civil Rights Act. And there’s still a lot of work to be done.”
Neves said it’s also important for schools to recognize the significance of there being a national holiday dedicated to King. She said she’d love to see additional holidays recognizing other leaders from diverse backgrounds who have contributed to civil rights in America.
Most Owasso Public Schools sites also implement some standard lesson plans regarding King in the weeks before the holiday, though not much that’s out of the ordinary.
Brittney James, a resource teacher at Owasso’s Ator Elementary School, said her students used Chromebooks to create a timeline of King’s life and watched videos of the 1963 Birmingham movement in which authorities blasted children with high-pressure fire hoses during a peace walk.
James emphasized that it wasn’t only African Americans who marched alongside King during the civil rights movement. She wanted her students to know activists fought to secure equality for people of all colors and religions.
”We have a variety of different ethnicities, races and beliefs in our room,” she said. “Basically, I want them to know that I want to be their teacher. We wouldn’t be able to have the freedom to talk to each other several decades ago. I told them segregation is separation, so you wouldn’t be around anyone who’s different from you. We’re all uniquely made. We’re all different, and it’s a good thing to be different. So that’s basically what I wanted them to know. That’s what King fought for.”
On Wednesday, the Owasso Sixth Grade Center will play a partial recording of King’s “I have a Dream” speech on the school intercom before turning the mic over to vocal students who will sing “Free at Last.”