Owasso Varsity Cheer did it again.
The Rams captured their second consecutive Class 6A Game Day state championship on Saturday night. Owasso tallied 373 points, 19 more than second-place finisher Mustang in the finals, which were held in Moore.
Owasso Varsity Cheer won the Game Day state title for the first time last year. The win also comes on the heels of Owasso capturing its first-ever Large Coed championship in late September in Tulsa.
Leslie Van Meter’s squad grabbed first place after the preliminary round on Saturday, which included performances for fight song, crowd leading and band dance. Owasso maintained the top spot in the finals with a score of 193 in fight song/band dance and a 180 tally in crowd leading for the state-title winning total of 373 points.