Owasso Varsity Pom presents its 15th annual Mr. Owasso pageant.
The event will be held on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Owasso High School Mary Glass Performing Arts Center.
The pageant will pit 21 senior boys against each other in a friendly competition that includes swimsuit, talent, evening wear and on-stage question performances.
The lineup includes: Adan Harbaugh, Andrew Bence, Brett Wilcoxen, Burnnie Moore, Clayton Hearn, Drew Milligan, Evan Pick, Gabe Crutchley, Haydon Grant, Isaac Goode, Jacob Kendall, Kobi Chapman, Kolby Bauer, Mason Menefee, Max Forero, Nate Jacobson, Nicholas Bailey, Nick Sweeney, Sam Lee, Tate Farley and Trent Lytle.