A talented team of teenagers entertained a large crowd at Owasso High School Tuesday evening.
Twenty-one boys took to the stage of the school’s Mary Glass Performing Arts Center to participate in Owasso Varsity Pom’s 15th annual Mr. Owasso contest.
The event – set this year to a cowboy theme of “Roundin’ up Owasso’s Finest!” – gives each contestant a chance to compete for the lofty title of 2019-20 Mr. Owasso.
Tate Farley took home this year’s top honor, while Nate Jacobson claimed the 1st Runner Up and Kolby Bauer nabbed the 2nd Runner Up.
Each year, the Pom Squad presents the pageant-style competition, which features various segments, including the opening number, parade of contestants, talent segment, swimwear and formalwear contests and onstage question.
Owasso Varsity POM head coach Melissa Zumwalt said she enjoyed training up the team, which played to a host of different talents and personalities.
“This year’s group of guys was so much fun to work with,” Zumwalt said. “We are so grateful we had the chance to work with so many different groups from Owasso High School. We appreciate everyone who came out to support our team. What a great night!”