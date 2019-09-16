Owassons Hannah Frazier and Olivia Edgington made history this month.
The two girls are members of Owasso’s Venture Crew 422, which was one of the first in the Indian Nations Council, Boy Scouts of America to elect female youth and leaders into the Order of the Arrow.
Frazier and Edgington join venturer Miranda Gay of Tahlequah as well as advisors Shannon Chatwin and Karen Frazier in the group’s milestone this year.
Earlier this year, the Order of the Arrow, BSA’s National Honor Society, made a membership change that allowed venturers (both male and female scouts ages 14-21) to become members.
The organization’s kids’ program, Cub Scouts, has been accepting girls into its ranks since 2018, with BSA now offering various co-ed programs focused on building character and life skills.
“This small handful of women … are acting as pioneers in the Order of the Arrow’s mission of promoting camping, outdoor adventure, environmental stewardship and cheerful service year-round,” Chatwin said.
Venture Crew 422’s new female entrants also qualify to enroll in Indian Nation Council’s TaTsu Hwa Lodge #138 program.