Owasson Jason Walls was among four veterans honored with the Medal of Patriotism Award at the Nov. 12 meeting of the Council of the Cherokee Nation.
Walls, 39, joined Jimmy Reese, 69, of Tulsa; James Beavers, 68, of Watts; and Jacob McGaugh, 26, of Proctor, at Tuesday’s ceremony.
Each month, the Cherokee Nation recognizes Cherokee service men and women for their sacrifices and as a way to demonstrate the high regard in which all veterans are held by the tribe.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner and Secretary of Veterans Affairs S. Joe Crittenden each acknowledging the veterans’ service and sacrifice to their country.
Walls was born in 1979 in Tulsa and entered the Army in 1997. He finished his training to become a signal support system specialist at Fort Gordon, Georgia. After one year and six months of active duty, he was honorably discharged in 1998.
Walls returned to military service with the National Guard as an infantry scouts field artillery combat engineer. He then served with the Company “C” 579 Engineer Battalion for eight years.
“My term of service was a good term,” Walls said in a release. “What I’d really like to say is that the Cherokee Nation and citizens of Oklahoma, you have been really good towards us veterans, and I want to thank you for your support. It means a lot, and it definitely makes coming home a lot easier.”
To nominate a veteran who is a Cherokee Nation citizen, call 918-772-4166.