Coordinating events comes naturally for Britney Keirsey.
The Owasso resident has taken her passion for helping others with the hustle and bustle of their big day and turned it into a full-time business.
Keirsey’s the owner of Be•You•tiful Occasions, a wedding planning and designing service for couples looking to tie the knot.
This month, Be•You•tiful Occasions was announced a winner of the 2020 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards.
The accolade represents the top wedding professionals across the board in quality, service, responsiveness and professionalism reviewed by couples on WeddingWire, the online registry platform.
“This award is such an honor because it is a testament to everything I set out for,” Keirsey said. “I took a leap, worked hard and invest my heart into helping others create amazing memories.”
A former instructional assistant at Owasso Public Schools, Keirsey worked in the wedding industry on the side for 10 years before venturing out on her own.
“I loved my job at Stone Canyon Elementary, but ultimately decided to take the leap of faith and pursue my passions last February,” she said.
Keirsey offers a range of wedding packages covering rehearsal dinners, ceremonies and receptions. She also offers services for birthdays, holiday parties, family reunions, corporate events and more.
The name, Be•You•tiful Occasions, came from Keirsey’s desire to give every bride and groom an opportunity to enjoy a day to call their own.
“No wedding or event is cookie-cutter. I want each client’s occasion to reflect who they are,” she said. “My motto is exactly what I tell my own daughters: ‘Be you!’”
In addition to running her own business, Keirsey, who graduated from the College of Disney Knowledge last May, also works a travel agent with Marvelous Mouse Travels planning honeymoons for newlyweds.
For more information about Be•You•tiful Occasions, call 918-313-9445 or visit beyoutifuloccasions.com.