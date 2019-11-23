An Owasso woman is accused of embezzling money from her place of employment.
On Friday, Nov. 22, around 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to Casey's General Store, 14498 E. 86th St. N., where they spoke with 41-year-old Kristen Coughlin, who admitted to embezzling money from the business, according to the arrest report.
It states that Coughlin claimed to make false lottery payouts by creating change orders, altering the numbers on the books and pocketing the money. She stated that she took approximately $400 over a three- to four-month period.
The district management for Casey’s advised police that after a thorough investigation, they determined Coughlin allegedly embezzled approximately $1,416.25 from the store, the report shows.
Coughlin was taken into custody and transported to the Tulsa County Jail. She was given a bond of $2,000 and a court date of Monday, Dec. 2.