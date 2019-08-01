An Owasso woman accused of leaving her infant child in a hot car outside a local liquor store in June plead guilty to child neglect on Wednesday.
Twenty-four-year-old Gretchen Anne Markovics was handed a five-year deferred sentence and is required to complete parenting classes, court records show.
Markovics allegedly left her 14-month-old son locked inside a vehicle for about 20 minutes while she shopped inside Owasso Liquor & Wine, authorities say.
Owasso Police Lt. Nick Boatman said in an earlier report that responding officers observed the baby to be sitting in direct sunlight with no shade and in need of immediate attention.
“The child appeared to be … red, clammy skin tone, sweating, and crying hysterically,” Boatman said. “The baby was wearing only a wet diaper and was showing signs of medical distress.”
Due to the physical condition of the baby and the temperature outside at the time, Markovics was placed under arrest and taken to jail.